Packers releasing wide receiver Juwann Winfree

Here’s one of the early surprises of roster cutdowns in Green Bay on Tuesday: The Packers are releasing wide receiver Juwann Winfree, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Winfree, a favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, caught seven of 15 targets for 75 yards over 113 preseason snaps this summer.

Once released, Winfree will go on waivers. If unclaimed, he could return to Green Bay on the practice squad.

The Packers have as many as six roster locks at receiver and may end up keeping rookie Samori Toure – who led the team in receptions this preseason – as the No. 7 receiver.

Winfree has been in Green Bay since the 2020 season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2019. A shoulder injury derailed a strong start to his training camp in 2021, but he stayed healthy and gave himself a real shot at making the team this summer.

The presence of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers made the numbers tough at wide receiver.

Last season, Winfree caught eight passes for 58 yards and fumbled twice over seven games.

