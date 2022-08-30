Packers releasing RB Tyler Goodson during final roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers are releasing rookie running back Tyler Goodson during final roster cuts on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Goodson, who went undrafted out of Iowa, rushed 28 times for 107 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards during the 2022 preseason.

His highlight play was a spinning touchdown run against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason finale.

A strong camp and preseason put Goodson right in the running for the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but it’s possible that job will now go to Patrick Taylor, who is more experienced and better on special teams.

Per Rapoport, the Packers want Goodson (5-9, 197) back on the practice squad. If the Packers also release Taylor, Goodson could be an early-season call-up at running back while the team waits for Kylin Hill to come off the PUP list after four weeks.

Goodson showed terrific burst and patience as an outside zone runner in the Packers offense. His flashes of Aaron Jones-like running ability are certainly intriguing and worth developing.

Goodson will now go on waivers. If unclaimed by another team, he’ll be expected to return to the Packers.

