Packers releasing quarterback Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers will keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to start the 2021 season.

The team is releasing third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per Paul Bretl of Dairyland Express. The news was confirmed by Bill Huber of SI.com.

Benkert, who was signed after a tryout in May, completed 33 of 48 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during three preseason games, including a start against the New York Jets. He completed 68.8 percent of his passes, averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 75.0.

With NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and first-round pick Jordan Love on the roster, the Packers had no need for a third quarterback on the roster.

However, there’s a good chance Benkert will return on the Packers practice squad if he clear waivers. He displayed a strong arm and an ability to create during three preseason games, so the possibility exists that another team will want him as a backup on the 53-man roster and claim him on Wednesday. If not, the Packers should welcome him back as the No. 3 on the practice squad.

Benkert, 26, went undrafted out of Virginia in 2018. He spent three seasons on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons before arriving in Green Bay.

Nothing new. Head down keep going 🤙🏼 https://t.co/DGxkuSlKdr — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) August 31, 2021

