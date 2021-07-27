Packers releasing QB Jake Dolegala

According to a source, the Packers have waived QB and WNY native Jake Dolegala. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) July 27, 2021

Another quarterback is gone from Green Bay after the return of Aaron Rodgers.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the Packers are releasing Jake Dolegala, who signed in Green Bay in June.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported earlier Tuesday that the Packers are releasing Blake Bortles.

Dolegala, an undrafted free agent who spent much of the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, gave the Packers extra depth at quarterback when Rodgers’ future with the team was uncertain. Rodgers reported to the start of training camp on Tuesday and will play the 2021 season in Green Bay.

With both Dolegala and Bortles gone, the Packers have three quarterbacks left on the roster: Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert.

One thing to note: Dolegala was in possession of the No. 18, the same number worn by Randall Cobb, who is expected to be back in Green Bay via trade.