Packers releasing QB Blake Bortles

With Aaron Rodgers back in town, the Packers are releasing veteran QB Blake Bortles, a source said. Bortles signed a one-year, minimum contract with no guarantees on May 24 in the midst of Rodgers’ absence from the offseason program. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

The Green Bay Packers no longer need their Aaron Rodgers insurance plan.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are releasing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles, who was signed to a one-year deal while Rodgers sat out the offseason workout program earlier this summer.

Bortles received no guaranteed money in his deal and won’t count anything against the Packers salary cap in 2021.

The Packers needed a veteran with experience while dealing with the Rodgers situation. Bortles was a reasonable option as a potential backup to Jordan Love, but he’s no longer needed with Rodgers back in the fold this season.

Bortles’ exit leaves the Packers with four quarterbacks entering training camp: Rodgers, Love, Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala.

It’s possible the roster spot vacated by Bortles will go to receiver Randall Cobb, who is expected to be traded to the Packers from the Houston Texans.

