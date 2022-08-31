Packers releasing S Micah Abernathy to make room for S Rudy Ford

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he is releasing safety Micah Abernathy, who made the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, to make room for newcomer Rudy Ford, a backup safety and special teamer who is being signed on Wednesday.

Abernathy, who signed with the Packers on Aug. 10 and made the team 20 days later, was impressive over three preseason games this summer and could eventually return on the practice squad.

In need of experienced depth at safety and wanting to continue a focus on special teams, the Packers targeted Ford immediately once he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Gutekunst called Ford an “accomplished” special teams player and one of the “better gunners in the league,” who brings an ideal mix of “speed” and “physicality” to the safety and special team roles.

Ford has played almost 1,000 career special teams snaps and 23 special teams tackles over his five NFL seasons. He has 4.40-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

Abernathy, who previously played in the USFL, was the Packers’ second-highest graded defensive player at PFF during the preseason.

