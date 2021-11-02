Packers releasing LB Jaylon Smith after only 27 snaps in 2 games

The Jaylon Smith experiment in Green Bay lasted only two games and 27 snaps.

The Packers are releasing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith signed with the Packers on Oct. 7. He played 17 snaps against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and 10 more against the Washington Football Team a week later, but the Packers made him inactive as a healthy scratch for last Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, a clear sign his limited role was already evaporating.

In two games, Smith earned an overall grade at Pro Football Focus of 34.8, the worst on the Packers defense. He delivered two pressures, one tackle and one missed tackle.

General manager Brian Gutekunst spent next to nothing to see if Smith had anything left in the tank. The team took a month to find an answer and then moved on.

The Packers will go forward with De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes and Oren Burks as the team’s primary three linebackers, although a trade for outside help can’t be discounted before Tuesday’s deadline.

