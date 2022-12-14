Packers release wide receiver Dede Westbrook from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Dede Westbrook from their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. The sixth-year wideout was signed by the team on November 15th, and was not elevated for gameday during his tenure in Green Bay,

Westbrook was once considered among the most promising receiver prospects in the NFL after his prolific 2016 campaign at the University of Oklahoma when he brought in 80 passes for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to placing fourth in Heisman voting. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft by way of the Jacksonville Jaguars but never managed to find much traction at the NFL level.

After playing in just two games in 2020, he saw some action last year with the Minnesota Vikings, but only managed to accrue 10 receptions for 68 yards in 15 games played. Hopes were high that he might find a niche in the Packers’ offense as a veteran presence to pair with Aaron Rodgers, but his release on Tuesday would spell the end of any chance he had of making an impact for Green Bay on Sundays.

The Packers are still carrying three receivers on their practice squad after Westbrook’s departure from the team, so the coaching staff’s commitment to developing the next wave of pass-catchers on the unit remains intact. They will be able to choose from Jeff Cotton, Travis Fulgham, and Juwaan Winfree to replace Westbrook’s snaps in practice for the rest of the week.

Though his time in Green Bay has come to a close, any team in need of an experienced and explosive receiver to fill out their depth chart would be wise to seek the services of Westbrook moving forward. He might not be the star he once was as a Sooner, but in the right situation, Westbrook could prove to be a consistent playmaker with upside as a returner on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire