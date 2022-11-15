Packers release wide receiver Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Amari Rodgers on Tuesday.

Rodgers, a third-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 draft, fumbled away a punt return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and was immediately benched in favor of cornerback Keisean Nixon.

The turnover was the last straw for a struggling player who couldn’t stop creating negative plays.

The Packers traded up in the third round to take Rodgers out of Clemson with the 85th overall pick.

Over two seasons and 26 games, Rodgers caught eight passes for 95 yards, rushed one time for 11 yards, and returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. He fumbled seven times, including five this year.

The Packers also released running back Kylin Hill, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.

