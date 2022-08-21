Packers release Ty Clary, Chauncey Manac

The Packers announced a pair of cuts on Sunday.

Center Ty Clary and linebacker Chauncey Manac were both released from the roster. The Packers now have 83 players on their roster.

All 32 teams need to slash their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The final cut to 53 players will come on August 30.

The Packers signed Clary after he went undrafted out of Arkansas earlier this year and he appeared in both of their preseason games. He started games at guard and center while playing for the Razorbacks.

Manac was also an undrafted free agent this year. He played at Louisiana and had a tackle against the Saints on Friday.

