Packers release safety James Wiggins from offseason 90-man roster

Only days after signing former Houston Texans starter Jonathan Owens, the Green Bay Packers released safety James Wiggins.

Wiggins is a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who signed with the Packers in January. He was part of a group of 13 players to sign futures deals.

Owens, a 17-game starter for Houston last season, signed with the Packers on Friday.

The result of the swap — Owens for Wiggins — leaves the Packers with eight safeties on the roster (or nine if hybrid linebacker-safety Tariq Carpenter is included).

The Packers briefly changed Wiggins’ number to No. 31, or the same uniform number of Adrian Amos, who remains unsigned.

Releasing Wiggins opens up a spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

