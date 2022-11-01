Packers release RB Patrick Taylor from 53-man roster

The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor from the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Taylor, who was signed from the practice squad after Week 1, played in seven straight games for the Packers. He was on the field for one offensive snap and 69 snaps on special teams. His stat line included two special teams tackles.

Releasing Taylor should clear the way for the Packers to activate running back Kylin Hill from the PUP list.

Taylor, a third-year running back, will be expected to return on the practice squad.

The Packers also released outside linebacker Kobe Jones to the practice squad, likely to make room for Taylor. Jones was elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster for last week’s loss to the Bills.

