Packers release OL DJ Scaife, officially announce signing of QB Alex McGough

The Green Bay Packers released rookie offensive lineman DJ Scaife to make room on the 90-man roster for quarterback Alex McGough, who was officially announed as a new signing after a successful tryout with the team on Tuesday.

Scaife, a rookie from Miami, was originally claimed off waivers from the Dolphins in May.

McGough, a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, was the USFL’s MVP for the 2023 season. Over 10 regular season games and two postseason games for the champion Birmingham Stallions, McGough produced 3,209 total yards and 34 total touchdowns, including 28 touchdown passes.

In the USFL title game, McGough threw for 243 yards and four touchdown passes while rushing for 64 yards. He threw four touchdown passes in each playoff game after leading the league with 20 touchdown passes during the regular season.

McGough was a four-year starter at FIU. He previously spent time with the Seahawks and Houston Texans, including five weeks on the 53-man roster with the Texans in 2019. He has not appeared in a regular season game.

Adding McGough to the 90-man roster gives the Packers four quarterbacks: Jordan Love, the starter, plus rookie Sean Clifford, veteran Danny Etling and now McGough.

