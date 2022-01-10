Packers release OL Ben Braden, make 2 moves on practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made three different roster moves following Sunday’s season finale.

On Monday, the team released offensive lineman Ben Braden, activated receiver David Moore from the COVID-19 reserve list to the practice squad and released receiver Chris Blair from the practice squad.

Braden has been on the active roster since Nov. 21. He played in the last six games of the season, mostly on special teams. With David Bakhtiari and Josh Myers both back, the Packers are now deep along the offensive line and were able to free up a roster spot by releasing Braden. There’s a good chance he’ll return on the practice squad.

Moore was signed to the practice before the Packers’ Week 17 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Elevated to the gameday roster, he played eight special teams snaps and returned three punts for 33 yards. Now back from the COVID-19 reserve list, Moore could be a candidate to be elevated again for games in the postseason as the primary returner.

Blair has been on the team’s practice squad all season, but it’s possible his spot will now go to Braden.

At some point soon, the Packers will need to activate receiver Randall Cobb and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith from injured reserve and right tackle Billy Turner from the COVID-19 reserve list. Braden’s release gives the Packers one spot to play with this week.