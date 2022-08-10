Packers release LS Steven Wirtel, waive WR Osirus Mitchell

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move at both long snapper and wide receiver ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers released long snapper Steven Wirtel and waived wide receiver Osirus Mitchell with an injury.

The moves clear two spots on the 90-man roster. One spot is going to running back Dexter Williams.

Wirtel’s attempt to keep the long snapper job ended in failure after only two weeks of camp. He replaced Hunter Bradley and was the team’s long snapper in nine regular-season games and one playoff game in 2021. The Packers still have rookie Jack Coco on the roster at long snapper, and an addition could be coming – the team worked out long snappers Mitchell Fraboni and Antonio Ortiz on Tuesday.

Much is left to be decided at a key specialist spot with a month to go before the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mitchell, who starred in the USFL, has been dealing with a quad injury and hasn’t practiced in a week. If unclaimed on waivers, Mitchell would revert to injured reserve in Green Bay and could depart later via an injury settlement.

Mitchell’s exit leaves 11 wide receivers left on the roster, although rookie Christian Watson (knee) remains on the PUP list to start camp.

The Packers open the preseason on Friday in San Francisco.

