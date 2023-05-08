Packers release long snapper Jack Coco

The Green Bay Packers will officially have a new long snapper for the 2023 season. The team released long snapper Jack Coco on Monday.

As a first-year player out of Georgia Tech in 2022, Coco handled all the snapping duties for the Packers on kicks and punts during the regular season. He was on the field for 123 special teams snaps and played in all 17 games last season.

The Packers are moving forward with Matt Orzech and Broughton Hatcher at long snapper. Orzech signed a three-year deal in free agency. Hatcher was added following a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp in Green Bay this past weekend. Orzech was previously the snapper for the Jaguars and Rams, while Hatcher played 35 games as the snapper at Old Dominion between 2018 and 2022.

The Packers are likely to have two new specialists in 2023. Mason Crosby is unsigned, leaving Parker White and sixth-round pick Anders Carlson as the two kickers on the roster. Punter Pat O’Donnell remains.

