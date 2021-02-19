Packers release LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner

The two veteran players signed to start free agency last March ended up being cap casualties for the Green Bay Packers nearly a year later.

The team announced the release of linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner on Friday.

The moves are part of the Packers’ effort to get below the projected salary cap before the start of the new league year next month.

Both Kirksey and Wagner signed two-year deals with the Packers after being released by their respective teams last year. Both will depart Green Bay after just one season.

Kirksey played in 11 regular season games for the Packers in 2020, tallying 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups. Among the 99 inside linebackers who played at least 20 percent of their team’s snaps in 2020, Kirksey ranked 85th in overall grade at Pro Football Focus.

Wagner played in all 16 games for the Packers, making nine starts. He played over 600 total snaps, allowing only 16 pressures without committing a penalty, per PFF. He was the site’s 24th ranked offensive tackle overall.

Releasing the pair saves the Packers $9,859,375 on the salary cap in 2021, with a dead cap hit of $3,750,000.

