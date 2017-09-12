Packers release LaDarius Gunter to activate Geronimo Allison

The Packers activated receiver Geronimo Allison from exempt status, the team announced Tuesday. They released cornerback Ladarius Gunter to make room.

Allison was suspended for one game for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He appeared in 10 games last season as a rookie, finishing with 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Gunter, who led the team’s cornerbacks in snaps played last season, played only two defensive snaps in the season opener.

He played in 25 games with 15 starts during the regular season, and four postseason contests with three starts, since signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2015.

