The Packers are down to two kickers on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have released JJ Molson on Friday. Mason Crosby and Dominik Eberle remain with the organization.

Molson was undrafted out of UCLA in 2020 and spent time on the Chargers practice squad before signing to the one in Green Bay for the final weeks of the season. He remained on their practice squad last year and signed a futures deal with the team in January. He appeared in one preseason game last year and hit the only extra point he attempted.

Crosby has been the Packers kicker since 2007, but is coming off a poor season. Eberle signed with the team in February and is now the only other option to kick in Green Bay.

Packers release JJ Molson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk