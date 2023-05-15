Packers release James Wiggins

The Packers have let go of a player they signed earlier this offseason.

Green Bay announced on Monday that the team has released safety James Wiggins.

Wiggins was a Cardinals seventh-round pick in 2021. He appeared in three games for Arizona as a rookie, playing exclusively on special teams.

Wiggins, 26, spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad in 2022 before signing a futures deal with Green Bay in January.

