Packers release James Wiggins
The Packers have let go of a player they signed earlier this offseason.
Green Bay announced on Monday that the team has released safety James Wiggins.
Wiggins was a Cardinals seventh-round pick in 2021. He appeared in three games for Arizona as a rookie, playing exclusively on special teams.
Wiggins, 26, spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad in 2022 before signing a futures deal with Green Bay in January.
