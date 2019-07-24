Packers to release former Pro Bowler Mike Daniels; should Patriots have interest?

The Green Bay Packers reportedly will release former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, which should excite NFL teams that need to upgrade their front seven.

Should the New England Patriots have interest in signing him? Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Daniels' preference is to land with a Super Bowl contender, and the Pats certainly check that box.

Mike Daniels now becomes a free agent; preference would be to sign with Super-Bowl contender. https://t.co/IGyLj7kZ77 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

Daniels was due more than $8 million in base salary and bonuses this season, so releasing him will save the Packers a decent amount of money.

If the Patriots could sign Daniels for cheap, he'd definitely be worth the gamble. Since being drafted by Green Bay in 2012, Daniels has tallied 225 combined tackles (158 solo), 271 total QB pressures (per Pro Football Focus), 29 sacks and one interception. He's coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss the last six games of the 2018 season, but if healthy, the 30-year-old should still be effective, especially in the run game (as seen in the tweet below).

Mike Daniels is still a beast in the run game and still shows the ability to penetrate from 3T



Teams should be lining up to bring this guy in #Vikings pic.twitter.com/SEQzxmLhDt



— Josh Mensch (@JoshMenschNFL) July 24, 2019

The Patriots lost defensive linemen Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown in free agency, although they did sign former New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel as a free agent. Pennel and Lawrence Guy are the team's two-best defensive tackles, with newly acquired Michael Bennett expected to bring pressure as a defensive end. Daniels would provide valuable depth and versatility along the defensive line.

It wouldn't be surprising if a few teams, including the Cleveland Browns, try to sign Daniels.

The #Packers explored a trade of Mike Daniels, source adds, but couldn't make it happen. He was due $8.1m this season in base salary and roster bonuses. The #Browns, with all their former GB connections, figure to at least take a look after trying to sign Gerald McCoy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 24, 2019

The Patriots did make one addition Wednesday, landing veteran tight end Lance Kendricks. Kendricks spent the last two seasons as Daniels' teammate in Green Bay, so he might be able to give Bill Belichick some insight into the veteran defensive tackle if needed.

Packers to release former Pro Bowler Mike Daniels; should Patriots have interest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston