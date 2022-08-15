Packers release former Oklahoma Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic

Ben Dackiw
·1 min read

Although he was solid in training camp, the Green Bay Packers released former Oklahoma Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic after their first preseason game.

Brkic went 3-3 on extra points but missed wide left on his lone field goal attempt of the night. According to Packer head coach Matt LaFleur, Brkic tweaked his hamstring during warmups.

To replace Brkic, the Packers signed former Nevada and Pittsburgh Maulers kicker Raziz Ahmed.

Brkic is now a free agent once again.

The Packers releasing Brkic after one game seems like a bit of a strong reaction to one missed field goal, but if Brkic really is hurt, he can’t really kick, now can he?

With how talented of a kicker Brkic is, one NFL team is bound to kick the tires whenever he is deemed healthy. Perhaps Brkic would’ve beneffited by staying one more year at OU.

Getting and keeping a kicking job in the NFL is hard work. There are only 32 NFL jobs for placekickers, and how many fanbases can truly say “we have a good kicker”?

Before landing in Green Bay, Brkic was signed by the Minnesota Vikings where he lost a kicking competition to incumbent starter Greg Joseph.

On social media, Brkic still has a picture of himself in his Sooners uniform as his profile picture.

List

Every Oklahoma Sooner on an NFL roster in 2022 training camp

