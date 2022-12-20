Packers release former Bills WR Sammy Watkins after only 13 catches

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins is on the hunt for a new NFL team once again.

On Monday, Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers.

According to Packers Wire, younger wideouts on Green Bay’s roster getting healthy is a reason for Watkins’ release.

Watkins, who signed a one-year deal to join the Packers, caught 13 passes for 206 yards and zero touchdowns over nine games in 2022. He had not caught a pass since Week 10, playing in only 11 total snaps on offense over the last two games.

The 29-year-old missed four games due to a hamstring injury this season, another reason for his lack of productivity.

At the 2014 NFL draft, the Bills traded all the way to the fourth-overall pick to take Watkins. After the team hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, that duo wanted a shake up.

Amongst the moves made to do just that was to deal Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 in a blockbuster trade.

In Week 8 this year, the Packers visited the Bills. Watkins played against the team that drafted him for the first time in his career. Despite playing 79 percent of snaps that outing, Watkins only made one catch on one target for three yards.

But ahead of the game, Watkins said positive things about the team that drafted him.

Watkins will go on waivers and can be claimed by any team on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire