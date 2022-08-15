Packers release C Cole Schneider, CB Donte Vaughn

The Green Bay Packers released two more players on Monday. In need of getting the roster down to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Packers announced the release of rookie center Cole Schneider and cornerback Donte Vaughn.

Both players were dealing with injuries.

Schneider was signed as an undrafted free agent out of USF. He injured his ankle during the first week of training camp and did not play in the preseason opener on Friday night.

Vaughn signed as a free agent on July 26. He is a first-year player and an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. A hamstring injury held him out of the last week, including the preseason opener.

With Schenider released, expect Jake Hanson and Michal Menet to keep competing to be the backup center behind Josh Myers. Vaughn was a long shot to stick at corner.

The Packers also released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey on Monday, meaning general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to cut two more players to get to 85 by Tuesday afternoon.

