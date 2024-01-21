Packers regain lead after spectacular fumble recovery on long kickoff return
Keisean Nixon was off on a long kickoff return. After 73 yards, he was hit and fumbled. Elation turned into horror for Green Bay Packers fans.
However, Eric Wilson was following his kick return and made a dive for the loose football.
He came up with and four plays later, Tucker Kraft caught a TD pass from Jordan Love.
The two-point conversion to Aaron Jones was good and Green Bay led 21-14 in a game that had broken loose at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.
What a rollercoaster!
Huge Keisean Nixon return, he fumbles, but the Packers jump on it.
📺: #GBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/4XUAAV9Qjf
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
A potentially game-saving recovery from Eric Wilson
📺: #GBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/sZfZzXZ8OL
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
What a response from Green Bay!
Tucker Kraft scores after the long kick return.
📺: #GBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/E0ie3pEGcS
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
The two-point conversion puts the @Packers up by 7
📺: #GBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/2IGi549MRE
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024