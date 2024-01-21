Advertisement

Packers regain lead after spectacular fumble recovery on long kickoff return

Barry Werner
Keisean Nixon was off on a long kickoff return. After 73 yards, he was hit and fumbled. Elation turned into horror for Green Bay Packers fans.

However, Eric Wilson was following his kick return and made a dive for the loose football.

He came up with and four plays later, Tucker Kraft caught a TD pass from Jordan Love.

The two-point conversion to Aaron Jones was good and Green Bay led 21-14 in a game that had broken loose at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.

