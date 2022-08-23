How the Packers reduced the roster from 85 players to 80

The second of three roster limit deadlines arrived on Tuesday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers reduced their roster from 85 players to 80 with five different transactions.

The next deadlines will force the Packers to go from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30. But first the roster needed to be at 80 before the final batch of preseason games are played this week.

Here’s how the Packers got it done:

Release rookie OLB Chauncey Manac

Manac, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana, never put himself into the competition for a backup roster spot at outside linebacker. He played 32 snaps over two preseason games. The Packers are moving forward with Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Ladarius Hamilton, Kobe Jones and rookie Kingsley Enagbare competing for 2-3 roster spots behind starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Release OL Ty Clary

Clary, who was signed in late July, played just seven total snaps over two preseason games. As an interior offensive lineman fighting for a depth job, he got stuck behind the likes of Jake Hanson and Michal Menet, who played all the snaps behind starting center Josh Myers this preseason. Clary’s best chance to make the team – either on the roster or practice squad – was at center, and the Packers like their depth there.

Waived S Vernon Scott

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Scott suffered a shoulder injury during the Packers’ preseason win over the Saints on Friday night and could miss significant time, so the team waived him injured. It likely means the end of the road for player and team, although it’s possible he could return after an injury settlement. Scott, who was competing to be the No. 3 safety, will go on waivers. His exit opens the door for a player like Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter or Micah Abernathy to grab a roster spot at safety.

RB Kylin Hill to reserve/PUP

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Hill, who tore his ACL in Week 8 of last season, will start the 2022 season on the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the year. If healthy, Hill would have been the front-runner to be the third running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. With Hill no longer in contention for a spot on the first 53-man roster, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams all have a chance to make the team. The final preseason game in Kansas City will likely determine the winner of the roster battle at running back.

Story continues

Release WR Danny Davis

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

An unfortunate turn for Davis, who caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers to open the preseason but then hurt his ankle and has missed over a week of practice. The rookie from Wisconsin improved at every step of the process and was certainly trending toward a practice squad spot coming out of the preseason opener. The Packers are fairly settled at receiver, at least in terms of who is likely to be on the 53-man roster.

Coming up: Traded OL Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

It wasn’t one of the moves to get the Packers to 85 players, but the team has agreed to trade Van Lanen to the Jaguars, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

A somewhat unexpected emergence of depth along the offensive line allowed the Packers to ship Van Lanen – a 2021 sixth-round pick – to Jacksonville. The return of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins from the PUP list will help the starting five, and Yosh Nijman and Zach Tom can both play the two offensive tackle spots in a pinch. Also, rookie Caleb Jones has been impressive during two preseason games, and Royce Newman is getting work at right tackle. Van Lanen, a Wisconsin native, should have a much better chance of making the 53-man roster and contributing with the Jaguars. The Packers cross-trained him at guard and tackle.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire