Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs miss practice with hamstring injuries

The Packers' top two receivers both missed practice today with hamstring injuries.

Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were out of practice, four days before the Packers open the regular season against the Bears. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it's too early to say what their status for Sunday will be.

"Like we always say, we'll give them the whole week and we'll see where they're at," LaFleur said. "We'll give them up until game time and see where they're at."

Missing either Watson or Doubs would provide a major challenge to new quarterback Jordan Love, and missing both of them would be a huge blow. The other four wide receivers on the Packers' 53-player roster have a grand total of five career catches.

Another wide receiver, Tondayvion Wicks, also has a hamstring injury, although he was able to practice on a limited basis. Joining Watson and Doubs in not practicing today was tackle David Bakhtiari, who was given a veteran day off to rest his bad knee. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary was limited in practice with a knee injury, and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. also has a knee injury but was able to practice in full.