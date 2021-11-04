Packers receiver Davante Adams off COVID-19 list and back at practice, but status for Chiefs game uncertain

GREEN BAY - Davante Adams has been cleared for a return to the field after missing more than a week because of COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers have not yet activated their All-Pro wide receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Adams was at practice Thursday for the first time since testing positive for the virus Oct. 25. Adams stretched without his helmet and did not practice, but coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful Adams can play Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There's a protocol," LaFleur said, "that he's got to work through. Provided he's able to do that, then he'll play."

OPINION: From Aaron Rodgers to Odell Beckham Jr., NFL world offers lessons in accountability

WHAT WE KNOW: Latest on Aaron Rodgers after positive COVID-19 test

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Adams missed last week's game at Arizona after testing positive for COVID-19. He was on a torrid pace this season before his absence, catching 52 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

With nine regular-season games left, Adams would still be on pace to shatter the Packers' single-season receiving yards record with 1,7000, surpassing Jordy Nelson's 1,519 from 2014. He'd also be on pace for 118 receptions, narrowly eclipsing his own franchise record of 115 last season.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Davante Adams, Packers WR, off COVID-19 reserve list