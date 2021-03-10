Packers receive three compensatory draft picks in 2021 draft

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers received three compensatory draft picks on Wednesday.

The team will now hold 10 total draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

As a result of losing three different free agents last offseason, the Packers received a compensatory pick in the fourth round, fifth round and sixth round.

The three picks:

Fourth round, No. 142 overall
Fifth round, No. 177 overall
Sixth round, No. 219 overall

The Packers lost linebacker Blake Martinez, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and edge rusher Kyler Fackrell in free agency last March, creating the three compensatory picks.

The Packers now have their original pick in all seven rounds plus three compensatory picks. They will have multiple picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

This is the first year the Packers have received a compensatory draft pick since 2019.

The Packers received the highest compensatory draft pick in the fifth round, as a result of losing Bulaga.

