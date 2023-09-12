Packers will receive 2024 second-round pick from Jets to complete Aaron Rodgers trade

An MRI on Tuesday night confirmed what the Jets and everyone else suspected about Aaron Rodgers' injury on Monday night.

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four plays into his first start with the Jets and the quarterback will miss the rest of the 2023 season as a result. His loss will have a major impact on the Jets' season and it will also impact the compensation the Packers receive for sending Rodgers to the Jets in a trade this offseason.

The Packers received the 13th, 42nd, and 207th picks in this year's draft in exchange for Rodgers and the Packers' 15th and 170th picks. The Packers also received a 2024 draft pick from the Jets and the confirmation of Rodgers' injury means that we now know which pick that will be.

The Jets will send their second-round pick to Green Bay to complete the trade. It would have been a first-round selection had Rodgers played 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps this season, but that obviously will not happen.

Green Bay added edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, tight end Luke Musgrave, and kicker Anders Carlson with this year's picks. We'll find out next April what the last piece of their haul for Rodgers turns out to be.