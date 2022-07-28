Packers RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon both want to hit 1,000 rushing yards in 2022

Last week, we here at Packers Wire openly wondered if Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon could do what no running back duo has done since 2009: Both go over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

The rare feat is on the mind of both running backs to start training camp.

“Me and Aaron haven’t talked, but it’d be nice to both have 1,000 yards rushing. Hey, let’s get 3,000 yards between both of us. I don’t think there’s any limit,” Dillon said Wednesday.

Jones echoed the goal during an appearance on NFL Network.

“We both want to hit that 1,000-yard mark. I don’t think it’s been done since like 2009, it’s been a while. I think we’re both capable of it.”

Jones is right: The last running back pair to rushing for 1,000 yards was DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart for the Carolina Panthers in 2009.

Dillon, now entering Year 3, led the team in rushing with 803 yards last season. Jones, who has a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons already, wasn’t far behind at 799.

Over a full 17-game schedule, Jones and Dillon would both need to average 58.8 rushing yards per game for each player to get to 1,000 rushing yards.

It’s not a crazy goal for two running backs as talented as Jones and Dillon, especially with the Packers evolving on offense.