Packers RB Patrick Taylor, WR Osirus Mitchell miss Wednesday’s practice with new injuries

The Green Bay Packers added two new players to the injury list ahead of Wednesday’s practice. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, running back Patrick Taylor and receiver Osirus Mitchell are not participating on Wednesday because of new injuries.

Taylor has a groin injury, while Mitchell is dealing with a quad issue.

The Packers held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday. It’s unclear when during the practice or how the injuries to Taylor and Mitchell occurred.

Taylor, who scored a touchdown in the season finale last year, entered training camp as the favorite to be the No. 3 running back while Kylin Hill recovers from an ACL injury on the PUP list. In Taylor’s absence, undrafted rookies BJ Baylor and Tyler Goodson will get more opportunities behind starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Mitchell, who was signed right before training camp, is fighting to make the team after a successful run with the USFL. Any lost time during camp will significantly hurt his chances of sticking, even on the practice squad.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said it was likely he’d have to make adjustments to his 90-man roster as injuries flared up during training camp and the preseason.

There was good news on the injury front: cornerback Jaire Alexander returned after sitting out the final portion of practice on Tuesday. Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander was dealing with some “tightness” and his removal from practice was nothing more than “precautionary.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire