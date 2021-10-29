Packers RB Kylin Hill ruled out immediately with knee injury

Green Bay Packers running back and kick returner Kylin Hill was immediately ruled out of Thursday night’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a gruesome knee injury on a kick return in the third quarter.

A nasty collision with Jonathan Ward at the 9-yard line created a scary scene at State Farm Field.

Hill took the brunt of Ward’s tackle force on his right knee. He needed a cart to exit the field. Ward was strapped to a backboard and carted off with a head or neck injury.

Hill, a seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, caught the kickoff a few yards deep in the end zone and briefly stumbled as he took the ball into the field of play.

Coach Matt LaFleur may be able to provide an update on Hill’s condition following the contest.

The Packers also ruled out defensive lineman Kingsley Keke after evaluating him for a concussion, and tight end Robert Tonyan is questionable to return with a knee injury.