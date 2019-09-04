Packers RB Jamaal Williams says 'nobody is scared' of Bears defense

If the Chicago Bears needed any bulletin board material, they just got it. Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams didn't mince words when discussing the Bears' defense Tuesday.

"They're a good defense, but nobody is scared," Williams said via Packers.com. "Everybody bleeds red. Everybody is mortal. We're going to play our game. We're going to play Packers football."

Williams, who's expected to be the primary backup in Green Bay behind Aaron Jones, certainly isn't lacking confidence. His stats, on the other hand, tell a different story.

Williams managed just 464 yards and three touchdowns (3.8 yards per carry) in 2018, including a 15-carry, 47-yard effort against the Bears in 2018's season opener.

Is it possible the Packers running game finds success against the Bears Thursday night? Of course. As Williams said, every defense has a bad day from time to time. But Chicago gave up the fewest rushing yards per game last season and an argument can be made that the front-seven is even better than it was this time last year, when Williams looked very, very average.

We'll find out soon enough if Williams' play matches his words.

