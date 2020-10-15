Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Tom Brady: 'I'm pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Tom Brady was going to get a hard time for forgetting it was fourth down last week again the Chicago Bears. Even Brady made light of it.

But an opponent? Maybe not a great idea.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams must have been watching last week's game because he knew about Brady's fourth down faux pas.

And he brought it up before the Packers play Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Jamaal Williams comments on Tom Brady’s blooper

Maybe Brady will laugh off Williams’ comment. But we know Brady isn’t the type to ignore any slight.

“Come on, man,” Williams said on Game On Wisconsin, as transcribed by Pewter Report. “I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean?

“He [Rodgers] is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]”

Surely, Brady will hear about that one. Hopefully for Williams, Brady is in a good mood when he sees it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady forgot what down it was last week. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Packers-Bucs is a great matchup

The Packers-Buccaneers game is one of the best in Week 6.

Brady and Rodgers have been in opposite conferences most of their careers, so there haven’t been many head-to-head meetings. Brady and Rodgers have met twice before. In 2014, Rodgers’ Packers beat Brady’s New England Patriots, and in 2018 the Patriots beat the Packers.

When they meet this time, both will lead teams that believe they can win the NFC. The Packers are 4-0. The Buccaneers are 3-2 coming off that close loss to the Bears.

It’ll be interesting if it comes down to a key fourth down.

More from Yahoo Sports: