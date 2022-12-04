Packers RB A.J. Dillon scores 21-yard rushing TD vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers cut the Chicago Bears’ lead to 19-17 on a 21-yard touchdown run by running back A.J. Dillon early in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dillon took a handoff from Aaron Rodgers off the left side of the line and ran through a tackle attempt on his way to the end zone.

Dillon now has a touchdown run of at least 20 yards in each of the last two games.

Excellent blocks from rookie Zach Tom and veteran receiver Sammy Watkins opened the hole. So did the motion from rookie Christian Watson, who moved from left to right pre-snap.

Watson drew a pair of penalties, including a 38-yard defensive pass interference penalty, on the drive. He also caught a 15-yard pass.

The Packers went 82 yards in just four plays to score.

Here’s the Dillon touchdown:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire