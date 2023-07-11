Packers RB A.J. Dillon releases his new children’s book at launch party

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon released his children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing,” during a launch celebration near Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

The book is available for purchase at Amazon or the team’s pro shop at a price of $15.99.

Dillon’s “Quadzilla” nickname provides the name of the story’s protagonist.

Per the book’s description, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” is “an uplifting story about trying new things, even if it isn’t easy.” The main character learns to play a new game that Packers fans might recognize.

Dillon read from the story and did meet-and-greets during the launch party at the Johnsville Tailgate Village located in the Lambeau Field parking lot on Tuesday.

You can find more information at the links below:

Todays launch day! For Quadzilla Finds His Footing! Such an awesome project, so excited to share it with everyone- buy your copy here – https://t.co/nPkyUMKhmF / also available on Amazon! Or come stop by the launch and grab a signed copy and chance to win a jersey! pic.twitter.com/jBHRzn9OgL — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 11, 2023

