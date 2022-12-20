Packers RB A.J. Dillon clears concussion protocol after exiting win vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon won’t miss any time after exiting Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams to be evaluated for a concussion.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Dillon cleared the league’s protocol on Monday night and again Tuesday.

“He cleared it last night, and he cleared it today,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur believed Dillon would be full-go for practice this week as the Packers prepare for the Miami Dolphins.

Dillon rushed 11 times for 36 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Rams, giving him five rushing scores for the season. He also caught three passes for 35 yards, his most receiving yards in a game since Week 1.

Dillon left the game in the second half to be evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He eventually walked back to the locker room with the league’s independent neurologist for a further concussion evaluation.

Dillon’s impact continues to grow for the Packers.

Over the last three games, Dillon has carried 37 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 85 yards. He scored at least one touchdown in each game.

The Packers will practice three times this week before flying to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday. The first injury report will arrive Wednesday.

