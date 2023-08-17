Packers RB Aaron Jones weighs in on current running back market

“Just so you know, I’m happy.”

That was Aaron Jones’ response to a question on Wednesday regarding the current running back market in the NFL. While some running backs are struggling to get paid, in 2021 Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Today, the Packers have zero regrets about paying Jones, who is a great leader in the locker room and one of the top playmakers at his position. Since 2019, he is the only running back in the NFL with at least 4,000 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards. Also, his 47 total touchdowns during that span rank third among running backs.

Earlier this year, Green Bay’s front office knew they would need to make tough decisions to get under the salary cap but didn’t want to part ways with one of their best offensive weapons.

“He’s a dynamic player,” GM Brian Gutekunst said of Jones in January. “It’s amazing for a guy his size, to bring it every day, he rarely misses a practice, rarely misses a rep. The way he leads that football team, his consistency is amazing.”

In February, Jones agreed to a restructured contract that included a pay cut. When he spoke about it in April, he said he didn’t want to be greedy and wanted to be a team player while pointing out that his $11 million salary was the most money he had ever made.

However, not every organization thinks running backs are worth such an investment. Jones doesn’t know where the argument to not pay running backs started but firmly believes they should be compensated for everything they do on the field.

“Running backs, the market, you definitely see it falling, and it’s something you don’t want to see as a back,” Jones said. “I don’t know how this happened or why this happened because backs are very valuable. They’ve got to know the protection and block, so do the same things that the O-line is doing. You got to know the pass game and sometimes lineup as a receiver and then you got to be able to run the ball. So, other than the quarterback, there isn’t too many people doing more than a running back.”

Over the past five seasons, the Packers have asked Jones to do everything he mentioned. He is not only the team’s primary ball carrier, but his unique skill set allows him to line up at receiver and help out in pass protection when needed.

Jones’ versatility led to him getting paid at a time when running backs are undervalued and have shorter careers than any other position. However, he believes that as long as you produce, good things will happen.

“The lifespan of a back isn’t that long, so I feel like they should get their money when they can instead of them not trying to give us money. It’s a tough situation to be in, but as long as you continue to ball and do something good with the ball in your hands, I feel like you’ll get taken care of.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire