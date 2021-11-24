Packers RB Aaron Jones to return to practice on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will return to practice on Wednesday, the first step in his return to the field after injuring his knee against the Seattle Seahawks 10 days ago.

Coach Matt LaFleur said he’ll participate in a limited capacity as the team attempts to determine if he can play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’ll be out there a little bit today, and we’ll just see where he is,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “We’ll take it a day at a time. Hopefully he has the ability to get back.”

Jones injured his MCL against the Seahawks. The expected recovery timeline was 1-2 weeks, so it’s certainly possible he’ll be cleared to play by Sunday. Then again, the Packers have a bye coming up in Week 13, so it’s possible the team will take the cautious route with one of the offense’s top playmakers.

Jones did not practice at all last week and missed Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Jones out, A.J. Dillon played a season-high 44 snaps and handled 17 total touches.

Jones produced 839 total yards and 10 touchdowns during the first 10 games of the 2021 season.

