Packers RB Aaron Jones ranks No. 30 on NFL Top 100 players list

In this article:

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones ranked among the NFL’s top 100 players for the second consecutive season.

Jones, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020, ranked No. 30 on the NFL’s list of “The Top 100 Players of 2021.”

He ranked No. 33 on the list in 2020.

Jones has produced over 3,000 total yards and scored 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He rushed for a career-high 1,104 yards in 2020 after scoring 19 total touchdowns in 2019.

The Packers re-signed Jones to a new deal this offseason.

Here’s the video presenting Jones on the list:

Packers on “The Top 100 Players of 2021” list

No. 51: OLB Za’Darius Smith

No. 41: CB Jaire Alexander

No. 36: LT David Bakhtiari

No. 30: RB Aaron Jones

Related