Packers RB Aaron Jones ranks No. 64 on NFL Top 100 players list for 2023

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones came in at No. 64 on the NFL Top 100 Players list for the 2023 season.

Jones was not ranked on the list last year. This is his third appearance; Jones ranked No. 30 in 2021 and No. 33 in 2020.

Over 17 games in 2022, Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards (10th most in NFL). He produced 1,516 total yards (ninth-most) and scored seven touchdowns, including five receiving scores.

Jones is the first Packers player to make the Top 100 Players list of 2023.

Now entering his seventh NFL season, Jones has ranked in the top 10 for total yards three times in the last four seasons. He has four career seasons with 1,000 or more total yards and three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Over 86 career games, Jones has 60 total touchdowns.

