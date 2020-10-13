Packers RB Aaron Jones on pace for historic season

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones isn’t making upper management’s decision any easier as he plays out the final year of his current contract.

Jones is off to a blazing start in 2020 and on pace to have one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history.

In just four games, Jones has racked up 374 rushing yards on just 65 carries (5.75 average). In the passing game, he’s reeled in 15 catches for 135 yards.

In total, Jones has 509 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns, putting him on pace for more than 2,036 yards and 24 touchdowns over 16 games. He’s one of seven players so far this season to have over 500 scrimmage yards.

Though it’d be extremely difficult, based on his current pace, Jones could become just the third player ever to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in a season. Only LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Priest Holmes (2002) have accomplished that feat.

Even crazier is the fact that Jones hasn’t been on the field much. He’s played on just 56 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps but has the eighth-most touches in the NFL (80). That is to say, when he’s on the field, Jones is making a huge impact.

Ahman Green is the only Packers player to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season, doing so in 2003 when he finished with 2,250 yards on 405 touches. Green also holds the record for most touchdowns in a season (20).

Jones, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract, would likely break the bank in free agency if he were to touch those types of numbers this season.

Before the season started, Jones said his representatives and the Packers were “definitely” engaged in negotiations. “My agent and them are taking care of that. I’m going to focus on football.”