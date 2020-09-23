Packers RB Aaron Jones named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is the FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 168 yards during a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Jones beat out Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner for the weekly award.

Jones carried 18 times for 168 yards, the most by an NFL player this season. Jones, who had a 75-yard touchdown and two other scores during the win, now leads the NFL in rushing yards with 234 after two weeks.

His 236 total yards were the most ever by a Packers running back.

Packers Wire broke down Jones’ performance against the Lions here.

