Packers RB Aaron Jones helping Jordan Love during crucial offseason

The Green Bay Packers’ offseason program doesn’t start until April 17, but some key players on offense are already working on their chemistry with soon-to-be starting quarterback Jordan Love. Romeo Doubs has been catching passes from Love while he trains with his long-time coach Steven Calhoun in California, and now, running back Aaron Jones has joined in.

Jones recently posted a video of him catching passes from Love on his Instagram.

Aaron Jones posting videos of him working out with Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/3OExiDA0TL — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 29, 2023

For the past few months, Love has been combing through his mechanics and Matt LaFleur’s playbook to put himself in the best position possible to take over for Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re preparing every day to become the best Jordan Love that he can possibly be,” said Calhoun.

Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets could be announced at any minute, but Love’s detailed training regimen has allowed him to remain focused.

After all, this is a crucial offseason for Love, who has spent most of his time watching Rodgers rather than gaining valuable experience.

However, Love’s offseason workouts and time spent operating the look team paid off when he was called on to replace an injured Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Love looked poised on his two scoring drives which signaled to the team he was ready to be the starter. Still, LaFleur doesn’t anyone to get too far ahead of themselves when it comes to Love.

“It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper our expectations for him,” LaFleur said on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

LaFleur knows as well as anyone how crucial quarterback play is to a high-functioning offense and some of that can hinge on having impeccable timing with the receivers. Maybe it’s not much to read into right now, but it’s encouraging to see Love getting on the same page with his teammates.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire