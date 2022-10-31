Packers RB Aaron Jones forced 13 missed tackles vs. Bills

The star power of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was on full display on Sunday night in Buffalo.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones forced a career-high 13 tackles and gained 106 yards after contact over 20 attempts as a runner against the Bills, powering his game-high 143 rushing yards.

Jones finished with four runs over 10 yards and seven rushing first downs.

This is the second time this season Jones has forced double-digit missed tackles in the run game. He created 11 misses (and 13 total) during a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Through eight weeks, Jones ranks fourth among running backs in missed tackles forced with 39.

Rushing yards over expected (RYOE) from Next Gen Stats helps show the individual performance of a running back in terms of his blocking. Against the Bills, Jones created plus-30 yards over expected against the No. 1 rushing defense in football.

Aaron Jones gained +30 rushing yards over expected against a Bills defense that allowed -100 RYOE in Weeks 1-7 (fewest in the NFL and the only defense under -60). Jones gained 85 yards inside the tackles, his most in a game since Week 13, 2020.#GBvsBUF | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GXYBaLrfT2 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2022

The run blocking wasn’t always great for Jones or A.J. Dillon. But the dynamic pair made it happen with individual effort and talent once the ball was in their hands.

Overall, the Packers forced 15 missed tackles in the run game, created six runs of at least 10 yards, averaged over 5.0 yards after contact and produced 160 yards after first contact.

