Packers RB Aaron Jones explains calf injury, says he’s ‘confident’ he can play vs. Texans

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice, missed Friday’s practice and is now questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Jones explained the injury on Friday.

“Felt my calf get tight during practice. Really didn’t pay it much attention. After (practice) and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it. Came in this morning and we took a look at it,” Jones said.

The Packers eventually decided to hold Jones out of practice on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Jones still believes he can play Sunday but will trust the final opinion of the team’s medical staff.

“I feel like I’m confident I can play but I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field but it’s up to the team doctors,” Jones said.

The Packers have been cautious with soft-tissue injuries this season and could play it safe with Jones on Sunday, although LaFleur made it clear that if Jones is good to play, he’ll play.

“I think a guy of Aaron’s caliber, you never want to take him off the field if he’s able to go. You certainly don’t want to put him at risk for further injury either. It’s a balancing act,” LaFleur said.

“We’ll give him up to game time to see if he can do it or not.”

Jones and several other players with injury designations will have to show the Packers they’re ready to go on field in Houston on Sunday morning.

“They have to prove it pre-game and gotta go out there and really go for it,” LaFleur said. “Every situation is a little bit different. You take all that information in and you make a decision for the best interest of the team and the player.”

The Packers would lean more on Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon if Jones can’t go on Sunday in Houston.

