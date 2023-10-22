Packers RB Aaron Jones expected to play vs. Broncos

Barring something unforeseen before kickoff, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jones, who injured his hamstring in Week 1, has missed three of the last four games because of the injury. He initially missed two games, returned in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions but suffered a setback on the Saturday before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, leading to another missed game.

The Packers listed Jones as questionable. He practiced in a limited fashion three times this week.

Jones has played only 48 snaps and has just 17 touches in two games this season.

The Packers offense, which has scored six points in the first half of the last three games, desperately needs Jones to provide a spark. It’s unclear what kind of role Jones will have upon his return, but he played only 20 snaps in Week 4 when he came back after missing two games.

In Week 1, Jones produced 127 yards and two scores. He broke the game open with a 51-yard catch leading to a touchdown and a 35-yard touchdown catch to open the second half of the 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. He was injured on the 35-yard catch-and-run.

