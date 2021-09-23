Packers RB Aaron Jones earns a toilet accessory for Week 2 touchdown

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is receiving a brand new toilet accessory as a prize for scoring one of the best touchdowns of the young season.

After each week, “The Pat McAfee Show” will reward the player that scored the best “untouched” touchdown, and Jones’ first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions was the winner for Week 2. The prize for the best “Untouched into the End Zone” performance? A new Soft Spa 9500 Bidet from Fluidmaster.

The award is to “recognize the NFL player who scores the most exciting ‘untouched’ touchdown each week,” according to the show.

Jones scored four touchdowns against the Lions. On the award-winning touchdown, he caught a touch pass from Aaron Rodgers and followed his blocking into the end zone for the score.

Packers receiver Davante Adams once said it was important to “wash your hands and wash your butt” to stay healthy. Jones’ new bidet should certainly help with the second part of that equation.

Fans can vote each week on the winner using the hashtag #PMSUntouched. Entries from fans have a chance to win a Soft Spa 9500 Bidet of their own and a $200 gift card.

It’s not free pal.. YOU EARNED IT. This Bidet is gonna change your life brother.. probably 5 tuds first game after bideted butt life. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2021

