Packers RB Aaron Jones becomes fourth player in team history with 5,000 rushing yards

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones became the fourth player in franchise history to get to 5,000 career rushing yards.

Jones crossed the 5,000-yard mark on a run in the second quarter on Sunday in Chicago.

Jones reached the mark in his 82nd career regular season game.

Jones has rushed seven times for 21 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Jones joins Ahman Green (8,322), Jim Taylor (8,207) and John Brockington (5,024) to reach 5,000 career rushing yards in team history.

Jones ranks seventh in team history in rushing attempts and fourth in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per rush, the best mark among Packers running backs with at least 100 career carries.

